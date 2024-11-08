Brie and Camembert Cheese Recall: Listeria Concerns at Aldi and Market Basket

In an urgent recall, several soft-ripened cheeses—including popular Brie and Camembert varieties—are being pulled from store shelves across 12 states due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can lead to serious and potentially fatal infections. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that the recall affects products sold at retailers like Aldi, Market Basket, and other regional stores.

What Happened?

Savencia Cheese USA, the producer of these cheeses, issued the recall after routine testing at its plant in Lena, Illinois, revealed Listeria bacteria on processing equipment. Although there has been no evidence of the bacteria directly on the cheese, the recall is being conducted as a precaution to protect consumers.

What Cheeses Are Affected?

The recall includes six types of Brie and Camembert cheese, identifiable by specific product codes and best-by dates. Here’s a list of the recalled cheeses and their details:

Emporium Selection Brie (Aldi): Best-by 12/24/2024, UPC: 004149811132

(Aldi): Best-by 12/24/2024, UPC: 004149811132 Industrial Brie : Best-by 12/24/2024, UPC: 077901005229

: Best-by 12/24/2024, UPC: 077901005229 La Bonne Vie Brie : Best-by 12/24/2024

: Best-by 12/24/2024 La Bonne Vie Camembert : Best-by 12/24/2024

: Best-by 12/24/2024 Market Basket Brie : Best-by 12/24/2024, UPC: 049705666302

: Best-by 12/24/2024, UPC: 049705666302 Supreme Oval: Best-by 12/24/2024, UPC: 071448504214

These cheeses were manufactured between late September and mid-October of this year and have “best by” dates of either December 24, 2024, or January 13, 2025. Affected stores are removing these products from their shelves, and consumers are urged not to consume them. Instead, customers should throw them away or return them for a full refund.

Further Recall: Turkey Sandwiches Containing Brie

In a related recall, sandwiches containing the recalled Brie cheese have also been pulled from stores in six states. These include CIBUS Fresh, Jack & Olive, and Sprig & Sprout’s Autumn Turkey Sandwiches, sold in Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, and Tennessee. The affected sandwiches have expiration dates between November 2, 2024, and November 9, 2024.

Understanding the Risks of Listeria

Listeria monocytogenes is a harmful bacteria that can be especially dangerous for young children, elderly people, those with weakened immune systems, and pregnant individuals. An infection can lead to severe symptoms, including headache, stiffness, abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea. For pregnant people, it can tragically cause miscarriages or stillbirths. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Listeria infections result in an estimated 1,600 illnesses and 260 deaths annually in the U.S.

What to Do if You Have Recalled Cheese or Sandwiches

If you have any of the recalled products, the FDA strongly advises against consuming them. Instead, you can safely dispose of them or return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

For those with additional questions, Savencia Cheese USA is available at 1-800-322-2743 or via email at sc.customer.service@savencia.com.

A Broader Look at Recent Listeria Recalls

This recall follows a trend of recent Listeria cases in the food industry. Health officials remind the public that Listeria bacteria are particularly resilient and can thrive in food processing facilities, making them challenging to completely eradicate.

Final Thoughts

While no illnesses have been reported from these products so far, it’s essential to heed this recall to avoid potential health risks. Taking simple precautions and checking UPCs and best-by dates can make a significant difference in ensuring your family’s safety.