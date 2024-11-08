UF Basketball Coach Todd Golden Accused of Sexual Harassment and Stalking

University of Florida men’s basketball head coach Todd Golden faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment, stalking, and exploitation, according to a recent Title IX complaint. The Independent Florida Alligator reported that an unspecified number of women came forward, claiming that Golden engaged in unwanted and inappropriate behavior, both online and in person.

The formal complaint, filed on September 27, outlines numerous instances where Golden allegedly violated UF’s Gender Equity Policy. The accusations include sending explicit photos and videos, making unwanted advances on Instagram, and even physically stalking former UF students.

Allegations of Harassment and Exploitation

One former UF student shared that Golden’s behavior initially seemed odd but harmless. “At first, it starts off slow, like, ‘Oh, wow. That’s odd. This guy is showing us attention,’” she told The Alligator. However, she said his actions escalated over time, becoming more inappropriate. Eventually, she received unsolicited explicit photos and messages from Golden. “It was a full grooming process with all of us,” she stated.

Another former student described Golden’s behavior on Instagram as “aggressive stalking.” She claimed he would like several of her older posts to get her attention, then un-like them shortly after to avoid raising suspicion. She alleged that he often used Instagram’s “vanish mode” when sending direct messages to conceal his interactions. Both women reported that he would occasionally call them “his drug” or “his good luck charm” before games, a term that one victim said felt manipulative.

Physical Stalking and Instagram Behavior

The complaint also accuses Golden of physically stalking one of the women by her car or on foot, allegedly appearing at locations he knew she would be. In one instance, after she posted her location on Instagram, Golden reportedly messaged her saying he was “waiting for [her]” nearby. This alleged behavior occurred over ten times, she reported.

Investigators discovered that Golden unfollowed 118 Instagram accounts between August 1 and September 1, after the university’s inquiry began. Many of these accounts appeared to belong to young women with no known connection to the university’s basketball program. The accusers confirmed that Golden eventually blocked them after unfollowing, apparently attempting to distance himself amid the growing investigation.

Potentially Widespread Culture of Misconduct

One woman suggested that Golden’s actions may be part of a larger pattern within the UF basketball program, alleging that other staff members may have known about or even facilitated the misconduct. She expressed concerns that a toxic culture within the team’s coaching staff has only grown since Golden’s arrival in 2022.

The university, bound by Title IX regulations, stated that it could not confirm or comment on the ongoing investigation. Golden and his coaching staff did not respond to The Alligator’s requests for comment before publication.

Golden, who joined the Gators in 2022 after three seasons at the University of San Francisco, has led the team to significant success, including an NCAA tournament appearance. However, his career is now overshadowed by these serious accusations.

As the investigation continues, students and faculty alike await UF’s response, concerned about both the university’s handling of the case and the potential for a broader cultural issue within the athletic program.