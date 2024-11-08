Civilian Casualties Mount in Israel-Gaza Conflict, UN Reports

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has had devastating impacts on civilians in Gaza, where, according to the United Nations, nearly 70 percent of those killed are women and children. The UN Human Rights Office has expressed grave concerns, labeling these civilian casualties as “a systematic violation of fundamental international humanitarian laws.”

The conflict, which reignited following Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, has resulted in unprecedented devastation. Gaza’s Health Ministry reports that at least 43,500 Palestinians have died, with over 100,000 others injured. Meanwhile, around 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 200 taken captive during the initial Hamas attacks, marking one of the deadliest escalations in the region’s recent history.

In a recent UN report, it was revealed that the largest group among Gaza’s verified casualties comprises children aged five to nine, followed closely by those aged ten to fourteen. According to the UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), roughly 80 percent of deaths occurred in civilian homes, primarily due to Israel’s intensified airstrikes in densely populated areas. The report highlights cases where multiple family members, often five or more, were killed in single attacks, underscoring the dangers faced by those sheltering in residential buildings.

The health infrastructure in Gaza has been severely impacted, with several hospitals forced out of service. Dr. Marwan Al-Hams, head of field hospitals in Gaza, described the situation in northern Gaza as “more than catastrophic,” citing an inability to perform essential surgeries and a lack of medical supplies. Many civilians, especially those trapped in the Jabalya refugee camp, face “apocalyptic” conditions as continuous air and ground operations make survival increasingly precarious.

As Israel’s military operations extend into Gaza’s northern and central regions, reports have emerged of entire neighborhoods being flattened. Strikes on refugee camps, such as Al-Shati in Gaza City and Al-Nuseirat in central Gaza, have left families searching desperately for missing loved ones. One witness recounted how his sister’s home was struck unexpectedly, describing his family as “unarmed, poor people” who had “struggled to build this home.” Tragically, their lives were upended in an instant.

Israeli authorities, however, maintain that their operations are focused on dismantling Hamas’s military capabilities. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have defended their actions, stating that targeted locations are frequently used by Hamas as “command and control centers.” The IDF claims they have made efforts to reduce civilian casualties by issuing evacuation warnings, though Palestinian rights groups and the UN argue these measures are often insufficient in densely populated Gaza.

The UN report also raised the issue of war crimes, cautioning that both parties may be violating international laws governing armed conflict. The document referred to statements by Israeli officials and military actions as indicators of “an apparent indifference to the death of civilians.” It also mentioned documented violations committed by Hamas, including civilian deaths, sexual violence, and hostage-taking during the October 7 attacks.

In Lebanon, Israeli operations have reportedly led to further fatalities. Over 3,100 people have been killed and 13,800 wounded in recent Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon, according to health officials. The violence has extended to other areas, with casualties mounting as the conflict reverberates across borders.

Despite these escalating attacks, Palestinians in Gaza are determined to endure. Mahmoud Shalabi, an aid worker displaced multiple times, speaks of the hardship and heartbreak of fleeing home repeatedly. “It’s as if it’s a new Nakba,” he says, referring to the 1948 displacement of Palestinians. He shares how his children ask when they will return, a question he cannot answer amid the relentless violence.

As the conflict enters its second month, the humanitarian toll continues to deepen, with families in Gaza and beyond left to grapple with loss, uncertainty, and the unending trauma of war. The UN has reiterated its calls for accountability and adherence to international humanitarian principles, urging all parties to protect civilians and prevent further destruction.