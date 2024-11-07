Starbucks Holiday Menu 2024: Festive Drinks & Nondairy Perks

As the holiday season unfolds, Starbucks has unveiled its much-anticipated holiday menu, launching today, November 7, with a delightful mix of classic and new festive offerings. From the iconic Peppermint Mocha to an all-new Cran-Merry Orange Refresher, the Seattle-based coffee giant is here to spread holiday cheer with seasonal flavors, revamped drinks, and a big change that’s sure to delight plant-based and dairy-free fans: the end of the nondairy milk surcharge.

For over 20 years, the Peppermint Mocha has symbolized the start of the holiday season at Starbucks, drawing in fans with its creamy blend of mocha sauce, mint syrup, whipped cream, and chocolate curls. And this year, it’s back, along with other beloved holiday drinks like the Caramel Brûlée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte. In addition to these crowd-pleasers, Starbucks has added an Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai—a spicy, oat-based twist on a holiday favorite—for those looking to try something new.

New Cran-Merry Orange Refreshers Bring a Holiday Twist

In a first for Starbucks, this year’s holiday menu includes a new line of Refreshers. The Cran-Merry Orange Refresher is available in three variations, offering a refreshing break from the traditional coffee flavors. Each version combines flavors of sweet orange, tart cranberry, and warm spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg, garnished with real cranberries for an extra festive touch. Whether ordered in its original form, with lemonade, or with coconut milk for added creaminess, this drink brings a new, refreshing way to enjoy seasonal flavors.

Holiday Cold Foam Toppers for a Festive Twist

For cold coffee lovers, Starbucks is offering six seasonal cold foams to customize any cold brew or iced coffee. In addition to popular flavors like Peppermint Chocolate, Sugar Cookie, Chestnut Praline, and Caramel Brûlée, Starbucks has introduced two new options: Gingerbread Cream Cold Foam, with warm, spicy notes, and Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam, inspired by the flavors of candied pecans.

The Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam is featured in the Salted Pecan Crunch Cold Brew, a drink that combines Starbucks Cold Brew with vanilla, topped with the salted pecan foam and a pecan-flavored sugar crunch. These foams can be added to any cold coffee, with some options available in nondairy versions for extra customization.

Seasonal Treats to Pair with Your Favorite Drink

No Starbucks holiday menu is complete without some tasty seasonal treats, and this year’s lineup has something for every taste. New additions include a Turkey Sage Danish, a savory pastry with turkey sausage and creamy bechamel sauce, and a Penguin Cookie, a festive shortbread treat decorated with a cute penguin design. For a sweeter option, there’s the Snowman Cake Pop, featuring vanilla cake and a white chocolate coating.

Classic favorites like the Cranberry Bliss Bar, with its layers of cream cheese icing and dried cranberries, and the spiced Gingerbread Loaf make their return, offering a mix of nostalgic and new flavors to enjoy throughout the season.

A Big Shift for Nondairy Drinkers

In a significant move, Starbucks has eliminated its nondairy milk surcharge starting today. Previously, customers paid an extra 70-80 cents to swap dairy milk for alternatives like oat, almond, or coconut milk. Starbucks hopes this change will strengthen its relationship with customers, making the holiday season a little brighter for those who prefer plant-based options. This shift aligns with a broader trend toward inclusive menu choices and reflects Starbucks’ commitment to providing accessible options for all its patrons.

Seasonal Coffee Blends for Home Brewing

For those who enjoy Starbucks at home, the company has also launched three limited-edition coffee blends, including the Thanksgiving Blend, Christmas Blend, and Holiday Blend. The Christmas Blend, first introduced in 1984, features aged Sumatra beans blended with Latin American coffees for a rich, spicy profile, while the Holiday Blend offers a balanced, sweet flavor with notes of maple and herbs.

With its holiday drinks, special cold foams, and a warm assortment of treats, Starbucks is ready to help everyone ring in the season. So grab your favorite holiday drink and enjoy a little extra cheer, whether in-store or in the comfort of home, as Starbucks celebrates the magic of the season.