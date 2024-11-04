Election Day 2024: Poll Hours and Voting Locations in Illinois and the U.S.

As Election Day approaches, excitement and anticipation are in the air. On Tuesday, Nov. 5, millions of Americans will head to their polling places to cast their votes in the presidential race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as for numerous state and local candidates. Whether voting for the first time or as a seasoned participant, it’s essential to know where and when to vote.

When Do Polls Open on Election Day?

Polling times vary by state and sometimes by county, so it’s crucial to know when you can begin casting your vote. While most states start voting at 7 a.m. local time, there are exceptions with polls opening as early as 5 a.m. or as late as 10 a.m.

For instance, voters in Illinois can head to the polls from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. If you’re in states like Arizona, Connecticut, and Missouri, the polls also open at 6 a.m. In contrast, states like Alabama, California, and Florida open polls at 7 a.m.

In some states, voting times may differ based on local policies. Vermont, for example, allows polling places to open anytime between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., while North Dakota starts between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.. Residents are encouraged to check their local election office for specific details.

Can You Vote Anywhere in Illinois?

While early voting in Illinois may have given residents flexibility in choosing where to cast their ballots, Election Day comes with stricter rules. Most voters must go to their designated polling place. However, there are some options:

residents can choose to vote at their assigned precinct, the downtown Voting Supersite at , or any of the 50 vote centers scattered across the city. In Cook County , voters have the option of voting at their precinct or one of five county-wide voting centers.

, voters have the option of voting at their precinct or one of five county-wide voting centers. Specific counties like DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, and others provide voters with designated locations based on their precincts or townships. Detailed information for each county is available through their election boards or official sites.

What About Mail-In Ballots?

For those voting by mail, it’s important to ensure that ballots are either dropped off before the polls close or postmarked by Election Day. The Illinois State Board of Elections allows voters to drop off their ballots at any official ballot drop box. These drop boxes are often inside polling locations and adhere to the hours of operation for those sites.

Finding Your Polling Place in Illinois

Finding where to vote on Election Day in Illinois is straightforward. The Illinois State Board of Elections offers a helpful tool where voters can input their zip code and street address to locate their assigned polling place. Each county also provides guidance on their respective websites:

Lake County : Check assigned polling places online.

: Check assigned polling places online. Will County : Confirm your designated polling site here.

: Confirm your designated polling site here. McHenry County, LaSalle County, Kendall County, and other regions provide similar resources for residents to check their voting locations.

A Final Reminder

As you prepare to vote, remember that your voice helps shape the future of your community and the country. Whether you’re voting at your local polling place, a vote center in Chicago, or dropping off a mail-in ballot, make sure you’re informed and ready.

Election Day is more than just a date on the calendar—it’s a powerful opportunity to be part of democracy in action. Double-check your voting location, arrive early if possible, and make your voice heard this Nov. 5.