What Time Does Voting Close on Election Day 2024?

As tens of millions of Americans head to the polls on Election Day, the nation holds its breath, awaiting the results that will shape the country’s leadership for the coming years. From the White House to Congress, gubernatorial offices, and ballot measures on pivotal issues, this election could redefine the American political landscape. For those eager to follow the results as they roll in, we’ve provided a detailed guide on when polls close in each state.

The Night Begins: 6 p.m. ET

Election night kicks off with early poll closures in Kentucky and Indiana. While this initial closure applies to certain districts in both states, other locations in Kentucky will fully close by 7 p.m. ET.

Partial Closures at 6 p.m. ET:

Indiana: Partial poll closures affect the 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 9th districts.

Partial poll closures affect the 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 9th districts. Kentucky: Certain districts, including the 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th, will close.

Key States Close at 7 p.m. ET

As the clock hits 7 p.m. ET, more states close their polls fully, and results start to flow from important races in states like Georgia, Vermont, and Virginia. While some states continue with partial closures, others complete their voting phase entirely.

Full Closures at 7 p.m. ET:

Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia: All polls fully close.

All polls fully close. Kentucky and Indiana: Remaining polling locations close.

7:30 p.m. ET – More Results Begin to Roll In

The next wave of closures comes just half an hour later, with poll closings in North Carolina, Ohio, and West Virginia. Partial closures continue in New Hampshire as well.

Full Closures at 7:30 p.m. ET:

North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia: Polls fully close.

8 p.m. ET – A Major Closing Time

By 8 p.m. ET, a significant number of states complete their voting, offering results from various races, including Senate, House, and governor contests, as well as key ballot measures in states like Florida, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. While many states have full closures, a few have partial closures, extending poll hours in certain precincts.

Notable Full Closures at 8 p.m. ET:

Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Washington, D.C.: Polls fully close.

Polls fully close. Texas, Michigan, Kansas, North Dakota, South Dakota: Some polling locations remain open for partial closures.

8:30 p.m. ET – Arkansas Joins the Mix

At this time, Arkansas fully closes its polls, marking the midpoint of Election Night closures.

9 p.m. ET – More States Wrap Up Voting

As the night progresses, a larger number of states conclude their voting at 9 p.m. ET, including some with close Senate and House races like Arizona, New York, and Wisconsin.

Notable Full Closures at 9 p.m. ET:

Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Wisconsin, Wyoming

10 p.m. ET – Western States Begin to Close

As the evening continues, the polls begin closing in Mountain Time Zone states like Idaho and Utah. Partial closures occur in some precincts in Idaho and Oregon.

Notable Full Closures at 10 p.m. ET:

Montana, Nevada, Utah

11 p.m. ET – The West Coast Checks In

By 11 p.m. ET, the West Coast states wrap up voting, with closures in California, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. These states contribute heavily to the final vote count, especially in the Senate and House races.

Full Closures at 11 p.m. ET:

California, Idaho, Oregon, Washington

Midnight and Beyond – Hawaii and Alaska Close

Finally, as the night winds down, polls close in Hawaii at 12 a.m. ET, followed by Alaska at 1 a.m. ET. Alaska’s partial closures begin earlier but end completely by this time.

Stay Tuned for Real-Time Results

Election night is an exciting, pivotal moment for the country, with polls closing in phases across the nation. As results trickle in, keep an eye on updates to see which candidates and issues win in the various states. This rolling closure schedule helps ensure that every vote is counted and reported as quickly and accurately as possible.