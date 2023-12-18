Beloved Basketball Star Eric Montross Passes Away at 52

Eric Montross, a cherished basketball player, has passed away at the age of 52 due to cancer. His family, including Laura, Sarah, Andrew, and Megan, shared that he peacefully departed on December 17 while surrounded by his loved ones at his Chapel Hill residence. Eric was diagnosed with cancer in March, and his family expressed deep gratitude for the immense support and love showered upon him during his courageous fight against the illness.

The Montross family also extended their thanks to the medical professionals, especially those at UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, who fought alongside Eric with equal determination. Known for his strong will and grace, Eric was a friend to all who knew him. His family believes that the kindness he spread throughout his life will continue to impact the many lives he touched.

During this tough time, the family has requested privacy to mourn their loss.

Eric Montross played for the Tar Heels under head coach Dean Smith from 1990 to 1994. He was an integral part of the team when they secured the NCAA championship in 1993. Additionally, he received multiple accolades, including being named first-team All-ACC in 1993 and earning recognition in the NCAA East Region and Final Four all-tournament teams.

Following his college career, Eric went on to play nine seasons in the NBA after being drafted by the Boston Celtics. He contributed significantly to the Tar Heel Sports Network for 18 seasons as an analyst before stepping away recently. Additionally, he served as the senior major gifts director at the Rams Club.

Carolina Athletics statement on Eric Montross

Carolina Athletics expressed profound sorrow at the loss of Eric Montross, highlighting his immense contributions beyond the basketball court. He was remembered not only as a skilled player and student but also as a man of faith, a devoted family man, and a prominent ambassador for the University and Chapel Hill.

His efforts in securing scholarships for student-athletes through the Rams Club, his insightful contributions as an analyst, and his ongoing support for cancer research at the Lineberger Center were acknowledged and appreciated by the university community.

Carolina Athletics extended their heartfelt condolences to Eric’s wife, children, family, friends, and colleagues. They emphasized that Eric’s impact and the love for him are immeasurable, reflecting the profound loss felt by all who knew him.