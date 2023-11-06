Slipknot’s Drummer Jay Weinberg Exits the Stage

In a recent announcement, the iconic heavy metal band Slipknot has revealed that they are parting ways with their dedicated drummer of a decade, Jay Weinberg. The band shared this news on their official website, expressing their gratitude for Weinberg’s unwavering commitment and passion during his time with the group.

Jay Weinberg joined Slipknot in December 2013, stepping in to fill the void left by the departure of the band’s original drummer, Joey Jordison, during the same month. At that time, Jordison had cited “personal reasons” for his exit, but it was later disclosed in 2016 that he had been battling a neurological disease known as transverse myelitis. This debilitating condition prevented him from continuing to play and was identified as a form of multiple sclerosis. Tragically, Jordison passed away in his sleep in 2021.

While acknowledging that no one could ever truly replace Joey Jordison, Slipknot praised Jay Weinberg for his contributions over the years. Weinberg respected Jordison’s unique sound, style, and energy, and his talents were showcased on the band’s last three albums: “The Gray Chapter” in 2014, “We Are Not Your Kind” in 2019, and “The End, So Far” released last year in 2022.

Slipknot emphasized their commitment to evolution and creativity in their music, leading to the decision to part ways with Jay Weinberg. They extended their best wishes to him and expressed their excitement for his future endeavors.

Notably, Jay Weinberg is the son of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s drummer, Max Weinberg. He recently performed with Slipknot at the Heaven & Hell Fest in Toluca, Mexico, on November 3. Additionally, he received recognition as “Metal Drummer of the Year” in the 2023 Modern Drummer Reader’s Poll in September. As of now, Weinberg has not publicly spoken on his departure from Slipknot.

This announcement marks a significant change for Slipknot and their fans, as they bid farewell to a drummer who has been a vital part of their music for the past decade. It remains to be seen what the future holds for both the band and Jay Weinberg as they embark on their separate musical journeys.