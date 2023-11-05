Kohli’s Century Leads India to 243-Run Triumph Over South Africa

In an impressive display of cricketing prowess, the Indian cricket team triumphed over South Africa by a staggering 243 runs in their recent encounter at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens. This victory extended India’s remarkable winning streak to eight consecutive matches in the ODI World Cup, maintaining their undefeated status in the tournament.

Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the star of the match with a brilliant five-wicket haul, as India put on a dominant performance that left South Africa reeling. South Africa’s innings got off to a rocky start, with Quinton de Kock dismissed for just 5 runs, courtesy of Mohammed Siraj, as the Proteas found themselves at 6/1.

Although Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen tried to stabilize the innings, the mounting required run-rate kept them under pressure. In the ninth over, Ravindra Jadeja joined the attack, dismissing skipper Bavuma for 11, further denting South Africa’s chances at 22/2 in 8.3 overs.

The introduction of Mohammed Shami in the next over proved equally effective, as he sent Aiden Markram packing for 9, caught behind by KL Rahul, leaving South Africa at 35/3. Jadeja continued his exceptional performance, claiming the wicket of Heinrich Klaasen for 1, further weakening South Africa at 40/4.

Shami struck again, dismissing Rassie van der Dussen for 13, as the Proteas lost half of their side for just 40 runs. Despite their efforts, David Miller and Marco Jansen helped South Africa reach the 50-run mark in 15 overs.

However, Jadeja returned to clean up Miller, leaving South Africa at 59/6. He continued his relentless attack, dismissing Keshav Maharaj for 7, further pushing South Africa to 67/7. Kuldeep Yadav joined the action, taking the wicket of Marco Jansen, caught by Jadeja, with South Africa at 79/8.

In the following over, Jadeja secured his fifth scalp by dismissing Kagiso Rabada, caught behind for 6. Kuldeep Yadav then dismissed Lungi Ngidi for a duck, as the South African team was bundled out for a mere 83 runs, while India registered another commanding 243-run victory.

India’s batting performance was equally commendable. Virat Kohli delivered a spectacular performance, hitting his 49th ODI century, equalling the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record. Kohli achieved this milestone on his 35th birthday, scoring his century in 119 balls, with 10 fours.

Rohit Sharma provided a strong start for India, scoring 40 runs off 24 balls and forming a solid opening partnership with Shubhman Gill, contributing 62 runs. However, South Africa managed to peg the hosts back, leaving India at 105/2 after 15 overs.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat at the historic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata, while South Africa made one change in their playing XI, opting for an extra spinner. The highly anticipated clash between India and South Africa, both perched atop the ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table, lived up to its billing.

India’s impressive run in the World Cup was marred by the news of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s absence due to an ankle injury sustained in a previous match. Despite this setback, India’s bowlers and batsmen have consistently delivered, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leading the charge in the batting department, and Shami, Siraj, and Bumrah making significant contributions with the ball.

South Africa has also made a strong statement in this World Cup, except for a solitary defeat to the Netherlands. The Proteas have shown exceptional form, with a formidable opening pair in Quinton de Kock and skipper Temba Bavuma, supported by middle-order batsmen like Klaasen and Miller.

In this thrilling encounter, India maintained its unchanged side from its previous win, with Hardik Pandya ruled out for the remainder of the tournament due to injury.

Key Highlights of the Match: India vs South Africa

Rohit Sharma’s decision to bat first at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma opening the innings for India.

Keshav Maharaj dismissing Shubman Gill with an exceptional delivery.

Lungi Ngidi’s dismissal of Shreyas Iyer.

A brilliant catch by Rassie van der Dussen to remove KL Rahul.

Mohammed Siraj’s dismissal of Quinton de Kock.

Ravindra Jadeja’s impactful wickets, including Temba Bavuma and Heinrich Klaasen.

David Miller’s clean bowled dismissal by Ravindra Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja’s dismissal of Keshav Maharaj.

Kuldeep Yadav’s crucial wicket, dismissing Marco Jansen.

Ravindra Jadeja’s fifth wicket, dismissing Kagiso Rabada.

Kuldeep Yadav’s dismissal of Lungi Ngidi, sealing South Africa’s fate at 83.

India’s resounding victory and impressive performance in the World Cup continue to captivate cricket enthusiasts around the world, promising more excitement in the matches to come.