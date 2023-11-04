Manchester United snatch dramatic win over Fulham

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes scored a dramatic winner in stoppage time to give his side a priceless 1-0 Premier League win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The win was a major relief for manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, who had been under increasing pressure after successive defeats to Manchester City and Newcastle United in recent weeks.

The game was largely forgettable, with both teams struggling to create clear-cut chances. However, Fernandes came up with a moment of magic in the first of five added minutes, converting Facundo Pellistri’s pass from the edge of the box with a quality finish.

Fulham had a goal ruled out by VAR early in the game, but they could not find an equalizer in the second half, despite creating a number of chances.

The win lifts United to sixth place in the Premier League table, while Fulham remain in 14th place.

Analysis on Manchester United vs Fulham

This was a vital win for manchester United, who had been in danger of falling further behind the top four. Ten Hag’s side showed great character to come back from their recent setbacks and secure a much-needed three points.

Fernandes was the hero for United, but he was well supported by his teammates, particularly Harry Maguire, who put in a towering performance at the back.

Fulham will be disappointed not to have taken something from the game, but they can be proud of their performance. They created a number of chances, but they were ultimately let down by their finishing.

Key talking points

Fernandes’ dramatic winner was a moment of magic from the United captain. He has come under fire in recent weeks, but he answered his critics in the best possible way with a decisive strike.

Maguire put in a much-needed performance at the back for United. He was dominant in the air and made a number of important interceptions.

Conclusion

