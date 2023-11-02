Bob Knight, Legendary Basketball Coach, Dies at 83

Bob Knight, one of the most successful and controversial coaches in college basketball history, died at the age of 83 on Wednesday, November 2, 2023. He was known for his three national championships at Indiana University, but he was also a polarizing figure for his fiery temper and outbursts.

Knight was born in Orrville, Ohio, in 1940. He played basketball at Ohio State University, where he was a reserve on the 1960 national championship team. After graduating, he served in the Army and then coached at the US Military Academy.

In 1971, Knight was hired as the head coach at Indiana. He quickly turned the Hoosiers into one of the top programs in the country. They won their first national championship under Knight in 1976, with a perfect 32-0 record. The Hoosiers went on to win two more titles in 1981 and 1987.

Knight’s teams were known for their tough defense and their motion offense. He was also known for his demanding coaching style. He was often critical of his players, and he was not afraid to yell at them.

Knight’s temper got him into trouble on several occasions. In 1985, he was suspended for three games for choking a player in practice. In 1993, he was fined $25,000 and suspended for one game for throwing a chair across the court during a game. In 2000, he was fired from Indiana after he grabbed a student by the arm.

Despite his controversies, Knight is widely considered to be one of the greatest college basketball coaches of all time. He won 902 games in his career, which is the most wins by any coach in NCAA Division I history. He was also inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991.

Knight will be remembered for his legacy on the court and for his impact on the game of basketball. He was a pioneer in the use of the motion offense, and he helped to popularize the game around the world. He was also a mentor to many successful coaches, including Mike Krzyzewski and Tom Izzo.

Knight was a complex figure, but there is no doubt that he was one of the most influential coaches in the history of college basketball. Bob Knight will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans.

Knight's father was a railroad worker and his mother was an elementary school teacher.

He played basketball, baseball, and football in high school.

Knight won a gold medal with the United States men's basketball team at the 1984 Summer Olympics.

